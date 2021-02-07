California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.41

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 4434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.