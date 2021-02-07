Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

PG stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

