Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post sales of $42.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.26 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $75.35. 21,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,336. The stock has a market cap of $522.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $78.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

