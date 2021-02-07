Canaan Partners IX LLC Invests $105.09 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,493,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,093,000. Lightspeed POS comprises 25.6% of Canaan Partners IX LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.49.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

