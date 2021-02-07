Canaccord Genuity Downgrades NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) to Hold

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.00). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

LON NCC opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.49) on Friday. NCC Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.20.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

