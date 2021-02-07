Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “C$8.00” Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$8.00 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.