Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from C$49.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.44.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) alerts:

GOOS opened at C$55.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$18.27 and a one year high of C$58.52.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60. Insiders sold a total of 96,762 shares of company stock worth $4,300,097 over the last ninety days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.