Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

