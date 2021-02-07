Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

NYSE GOOS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canada Goose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after buying an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $13,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

