Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Canada Goose to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

GOOS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

