Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $356.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

