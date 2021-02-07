Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) stock opened at C$27.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. Canfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$27.80.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

