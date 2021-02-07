CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 96,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 139,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

