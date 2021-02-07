Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CSFFF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 43,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $969.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

