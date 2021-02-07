Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

