Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

