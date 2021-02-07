Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.85. Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 7,105,018 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £33.93 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

