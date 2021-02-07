Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $63.43

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.43, but opened at $58.71. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 118,649 shares changing hands.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

