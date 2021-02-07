Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of CLS opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

