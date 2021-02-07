Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $58.50 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.