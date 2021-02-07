CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CFBK stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Bankshares (CFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.