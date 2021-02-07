Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Shares of DG opened at $193.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day moving average is $207.05. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

