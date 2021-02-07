Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.44 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

