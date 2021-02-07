Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises 3.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,163,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 871,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,518,000 after acquiring an additional 492,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

