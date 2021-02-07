Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 11,260 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,260 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.