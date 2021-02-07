Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,316,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,245,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

