Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $221,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after buying an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 547,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in YETI by 18.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in YETI by 3,934.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $1,466,725.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,808 shares of company stock worth $16,886,028. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

