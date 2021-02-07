Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

NYSE:BAH opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

