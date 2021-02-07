Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Chico’s FAS worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 796,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $274.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

