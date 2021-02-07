Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,492.32.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,427.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,303.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

