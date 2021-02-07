Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,450.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,506.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,553.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,427.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,303.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.