CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,877,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,332,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,989,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.