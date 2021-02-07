Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,482 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.