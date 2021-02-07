Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,550 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

