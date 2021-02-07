Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after buying an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.