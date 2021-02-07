CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $680.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

