Citigroup Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $191.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $176.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $144.37. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $181.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,021. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

