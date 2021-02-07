Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.50 ($3.77).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 424.20 ($5.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 192.82. Royal Mail plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 427.70 ($5.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

