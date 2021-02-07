Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

