Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Claren Energy Corp. (CVE:CEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.22. Claren Energy shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.66 million and a P/E ratio of -23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Claren Energy Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Claren Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claren Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.