CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 3.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

