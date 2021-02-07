CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.24.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

