CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,945 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,337. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.