CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,242 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

