CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 24,417 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 609,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,117. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

