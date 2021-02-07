CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $144.36. 6,817,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

