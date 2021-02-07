Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.55

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 198626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

