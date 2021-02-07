Clifford Walker Sells 1,503 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 92.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 291,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 96.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.