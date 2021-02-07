CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $191.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.17. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

