CNB Bank Has $6.12 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

